"I think those two would be a real handful and a threat if we were chasing a game.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick won't rule out the possibility of playing Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine alongside one another.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have only started one game together, a 3-0 defeat at home to Rochdale in September.

Dieseruvwe has been in fine scoring form of late, bagging eight goals in his last 11 games, while Madine opened his Pools account against Fylde last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Pools look to have settled on a 4-2-3-1 formation, playing the pair up front together could still be an option if ever they're chasing a game.

Dieseruvwe and Madine have started just one game together but Limbrick admits Pools won't discount the possibility of playing them together in future.

Limbrick has been impressed by both of the experienced forwards and admits Pools won't rule out using them as a front two in future.

"Gary's such a good professional," he said.

"The way he trains and the way he works every day has really impressed me.

"His work ethic is outstanding and he's such a good player, his hold-up play, his movement and his finishing are superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so pleased for him the other night - I didn't realise how long it had been since he scored until I listened back to his interview and heard how much it meant to him.

"He's one of the only players capable of scoring a goal like the one against Fylde - as (Adam) Campbell shoots, he runs along the line to stay onside and then he runs in to score the rebound. His anticipation was superb.

"We'd never rule out the possibility of playing them together.

"I think those two would be a real handful and a threat if we were chasing a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we've sort of settled down with the formation that we have and I think we needed to do that to get the best out of the players that we have. I think this shape suits us.

"It's so good to have options, we've got loads of excellent options in forward areas - Kazenga LuaLua has been making an impact from the bench, Anthony Mancini has done well and Roshaun Mathurin has got loads of talent too."