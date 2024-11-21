"He's very clear on how he wants to operate and I think we've got a good balance so far.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he has really enjoyed working under Pools boss Lennie Lawrence.

Limbrick left his role working with Peterborough's development sides to take on a new role at the Prestige Group Stadium earlier this month as Pools set about restructuring the coaching staff following the departure of outspoken former manager Darren Sarll.

Following a successful spell as caretaker that saw Pools take five points from three games, Lawrence was appointed as permanent manager until the end of the season.

Limbrick arrived to take on a new role as head coach and is widely expected to succeed Lawrence at the end of the season.

The new Pools head coach wasn't even born when the legendary Lennie Lawrence took over as caretaker manager of Plymouth in 1978.

Former Carlisle assistant manager Gavin Skelton was appointed as the club's new first team coach while Carl Dickinson remained on the staff as strength and conditioning coach alongside Nicky Featherstone and Adam Smith, who are both continuing in their player-coach roles.

Lawrence confirmed he would have the final say on tactics and team selection while the sense is that Limbrick and Skelton will be doing much of the work on the training ground.

The new coaching set up is somewhat unusual, especially at National League level, and it remains to be seen quite how the dynamic will work.

One thing that is for sure is that Limbrick will have the opportunity to learn from one of the most experienced and well-respected managers in the game - Lawrence, who has taken charge of more than 1,000 matches, took on his first role as caretaker at Plymouth five years before Limbrick was born.

And the new head coach admits he's delighted to work alongside the veteran boss and is confident Pools can strike the right balance as the new arrivals settle into an increasingly busy dugout.

"Lennie's very clear in what he wants to do and how he wants to work," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He's an extremely experienced guy and I've really enjoyed working with him so far. I've already learnt plenty from him.

"He's very clear on how he wants to operate and I think we've got a good balance so far.

"I feel like the players have adapted well so far, I think it is key that we don't necessarily over-coach them.

"We want to make sure we add our own stamp on things as well.

"Trying to get that balance is very important and definitely will be going forward.

"It's worked well so far and hopefully we can go and get that result we need to push on now."