New Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists he is fully focused on helping Pools achieve success this season despite speculation linking him with the manager's job in future.

Limbrick left his role working with Peterborough's development sides to become the club's new head coach, working under the vastly experienced Lennie Lawrence.

The veteran manager, who also holds a position on the club's board, told the Hartlepool Mail that Pools would consider making an internal appointment when his time in charge comes to an end.

Limbrick has an interesting background in coaching and management having worked in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, coached the England under-17s and managed Woking, Welsh powerhouse The New Saints and Gibraltar's Manchester 62.

The new head coach admits he's learning lots from veteran manager Lennie Lawrence but wouldn't be drawn on whether or not he might be his successor.

The 41-year-old has spoken of his desire to manage in the Football League and Pools fans will be hoping to see their side return to England's top four divisions before too long.

It's unclear quite how long Lawrence, who turns 77 next month, will remain in charge but few would argue that he's helped steady the ship following the departure of outspoken former manager Darren Sarll and helped turn Pools into a more expansive, forward-thinking side.

Whatever the future holds, Limbrick, who wasn't even born when Lawrence took on his first managerial role as caretaker of Plymouth in 1978, will now have the chance to work under one of the game's most experienced and distinguished coaches.

And while Limbrick wouldn't be drawn on whether he would like the Pools job at some stage, he admitted that the structure within the club will allow for someone to progress up the coaching ladder.

"I think first of all we have to mention that we're very much focused on what we're doing at the moment," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"That's key because there's still plenty to play for this season and there's still a lot of the season to go.

"You never know where you can put yourself by getting on a good run, especially in this league. A few quick wins and you can climb the table quickly.

"We're very much focused on the set-up that we've got.

"What I would say is that there's an internal structure at the club which means that there's the ability to shift and move internally from where we are.

"We've very much concentrating on where we are at the moment but, personally, I'm learning plenty from Lennie.

"If one day I wanted to be the leader, head coach or manager, then I think we've got the right people in and around us to do that."