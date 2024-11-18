Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence insists he is a big fan of mercurial midfielder Anthony Mancini despite not starting the Frenchman in any of his first five games in charge.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in all of the first four games of Lawrence's tenure but was an unused substitute as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh on Saturday; in total, Mancini has played just 75 minutes under the new boss.

Of course, Saturday's stalemate was not a game particularly well suited to the former Angers, Burnley and Accrington Stanley man, with Pools forced to play the majority of the game with 10 men after Dan Dodds was sent off.

Big things were expected of Mancini this season after he promised so much during a blistering start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Frenchman has scored once in 17 appearances so far this season and has not started a game under Lennie Lawrence.

Injuries derailed his progress and he was limited to just 14 appearances last term but after a spell recovering back in his homeland he returned to Pools with a point to prove this summer.

However, despite one or two flashes of quality it's been a largely frustrating campaign for the Frenchman, making three starts and coming off the bench 14 times.

While few would doubt his talent with the ball at his feet, there remain question marks over his defensive contribution, with the more dynamic Adam Campbell preferred in-behind Mani Dieseruvwe.

Yet in spite of his limited opportunities of late, Lawrence professes to be a big fan of the Frenchman and the Pools boss expects to see more of him as his side embark on a busy run of three games in seven days.

"It's difficult," he said.

"Mancini and Campbell are different.

"In a situation where we go down to 10 men, we've got to have people who possess out-and-out defensive qualities.

"I've spoken to Anthony, we've had a conversation and I know where he'd like to play.

"If he plays, we might have to tweak things slightly but we're quite happy to do that.

"He's trained very well and I like him a lot.

"It's just a question of when he can be introduced.

"We've got three games in a week starting next Saturday - it's extremely unlikely that the same XI will start the first game and finish the third game."