Hartlepool United attacker Anthony Mancini is determined to finish the season strongly after adopting a patient approach to his latest recovery from injury.

When the Frenchman was first ruled out following a spellbinding display against Oldham on New Year's Day, then-manager Lennie Lawrence suggested he hoped to have him back within a few weeks. However, Mancini didn't return until last weekend's draw with Solihull Moors, coming on as a 77th minute substitute following a frustrating two-and-a-half months on the sidelines.

Given the 23-year-old's chequered past with injuries, it seems sensible not to have rushed his recovery. There was a sense Mancini was hurried back under John Askey on Boxing Day last season and he was ruled out again a month later. His next comeback attempt lasted even less time when he trudged off 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute against Southend in the spring. While the mercurial Mancini has had better luck this season, his latest injury stuck him down just when it looked like he was getting back to his best and Pools can ill-afford to take any risks with him this time around.

That said, Pools could certainly use some of his je ne sais quoi between now and the end of the season. Anthony Limbrick's side are without a win in their last eight matches, a miserable run that's seen them slide down the National League table. All of a sudden, Pools are beginning to look nervously over their shoulders. While the gap still stands at a relatively comfortable nine points, defeat on Saturday against a resurgent Boston United side who have won all of their last five games on the road would leave Pools in a perilous position. Mancini is hoping he can help his side make sure of their National League status after working hard to return from another long spell on the sidelines.

"I wanted to finish the season strongly," he said.

"I talked with Danny (O'Connor, Pools physio) and he has that wisdom. We've been in the gym doing exercises to help strengthen me and we've been on the pitch making sure my body will be ready. I am a bouncy player, I like to run around and so it's important we made sure I can do that."