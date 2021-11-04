Antony Sweeney ‘better equipped’ for interim spell at Hartlepool United but unsure how long it will last as club search for Dave Challinor's replacement

The Pools interim boss has been told to bide time while the club searches for Challinor’s permanent replacement.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman is understood to be an early target having reportedly been contacted about the role.

But after taking caretaker charge at the club two years ago prior to Challinor’s appointment in 2019, Sweeney feels better equipped stepping into the temporary role this time around.

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

The Hartlepool legend’s previous spell was an impressive one as he led the side to three wins and a draw in five matches in charge. The first game of his second spell in charge saw him secure a 1-0 victory over Everton under-21s and help Pools progress to the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

"I’m in a better place this time around because I know what to expect and I’m two years further down the line of addressing the players and working with them, two years further of knowing how games go and tweaks in formations and what substitutions to make etcetera,” Sweeney told The Mail.

“In general, being two years older, two years wiser, two years more experienced has helped.

"It’s a relief to start with a win and I wouldn’t say it’s something you get overly excited about, it’s more just a relief that we got the job done, not well done, but done.”

Sweeney was in temporary charge for the best part of a month back in 2019. Pools want to be patient with an appointment once again although results are likely to dictate the urgency of that decision.

Hartlepool are preparing to host League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup first round on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Sweeney is set to be in charge for that game and will be holding a pre-match press conference at East Durham College on Friday morning.

The interim manager hasn’t publicly ruled himself out of doing the job permanently and was viewed as a potential future manager following a his successful caretaker spell back in 2019.

But taking the managerial reins can often be a poison chalice, particularly for club legends. Sweeney’s reputation built up over 444 appearances as a player and a successful spell as part of the club’s coaching staff would be put on the line somewhat if he were to take the job permanently.

“The honest answer is I don’t know how this spell is going to go for me,” he added.

“There are very few EFL jobs that sit with a team who have just been promoted and are in the top half of League Two. I would imagine there is a queue past Morrisons of people wanting this job!

"The club will have to sift through all of those applications and choose what they want to do but I have no idea what the timescale is and it’s not really for me to concern myself with.

"I’ve got enough on my plate along with the other coaching staff Jake [Simpson], Clint [Hill], Dimi [Konstantopoulos] and Stephen [Hayward] to prepare the team physically.

"We’ve got a really important game at the weekend and we want to make sure we prepare properly for it.”

