Antony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ).

Sweeney was expecting to be in the dugout for the FA Cup first round match at Yeovil Town as new manager Dave Challinors coach not still as caretaker.

Challinor whose tenure will officially start on Monday is thought to be overseeing things to a certain extent though Sweeney will continue his duties in what will now be his final game in interim charge.

Its been more than a hectic couple of days to say the least so I debriefed the Solihull game on Thursday and had to plan the training sessions at a late stage, Sweeney said.

Now the focus changes more towards Yeovil, we have an idea of what well come up against, weve had them scouted and played them last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theyre not too dissimilar and play the same shape so we know what their strengths and weaknesses are, its just a case of ticking the boxes really.

Ive learned this week that football always throws up something expected again. One minute I was doing one thing and the next minute theres a curve ball thrown at you and youve got to be prepared.

When you learn about yourself, you learn about how to think on the spot and act on instinct which will happen over the next 24-48 hours.