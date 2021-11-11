Antony Sweeney focused on results as Hartlepool United's manager search hots up with betting suspended on next appointment – Bromley boss Andy Woodman favourite
Hartlepool United interim manager Antony Sweeney is keeping his distance from the club’s managerial search as his focus remains on the pitch.
Sweeney is preparing the side for Friday night’s League Two match against Newport County at Victoria Park (7:45pm kick-off) as he looks to continue the unbeaten start to his second caretaker spell.
Meanwhile, work continues behind the scenes at Pools to decide who the next permanent manager will be.
Bromley manager Andy Woodman is understood to be in pole position as it stands. But that will hinge on Hartlepool agreeing a compensation fee with the National League club first.
BetVictor suspended betting for the ‘next Hartlepool manager’ on Wednesday afternoon while SkyBet slashed their odds on Woodman being appointed from 2/1 to 4/7.
As for Sweeney, he’s ignoring the noise and getting on with the task at hand.
“I'm sure the club are working really hard behind the scenes but it's business as usual for me as interim manager,” he admitted.
"There are no changes for me, I'm just working with the players and trying to get results for the team.
“What will be will be. The results have been okay so far which helps because that’s always a determining factor in how quickly a new manager is appointed.
"Whether it's me, the staff, the players we've got to keep performing to allow the club to make a decision which is in their best interest.”
Read More
Although Sweeney could be stepping down as interim boss when the club make a permanent appointment in the near future, the 38-year-old recognises the ‘privileged’ position he’s in.
“I’m enjoying bits of it but there are bits of it I don’t enjoy,” he added. “You get a sense of it as a first team coach but until you’re in the hot seat and on your head be it, you don’t get that feel for what exactly a manager goes through.
"The fact I’m in this position, there are bits I don’t enjoy but I suppose that goes for all walks of life and in any job there are very few people who love 100-per-cent of what they do. For the best part, it’s football and we all love football so I’m fully aware of how privileged I am to be in this position.”