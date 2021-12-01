Sweeney went out with a bang at Hillsborough as Pools dismantled League One Sheffield Wednesday with relative ease to progress into the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Mark Shelton gave Pools the lead just after 10 minutes with a header at the back post before Jaden Brown put through his own net in remarkable circumstances.

Stoke City loanee Will Goodwin added a third in the second half as Pools cruised to an emphatic victory in South Yorkshire in front of another good number of travelling supports.

Antony Sweeney signed off as Hartlepool United caretaker with a statement win over Sheffield Wednesday (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And Sweeney, who hands over the reins to Graeme Lee and Michael Nelson on Thursday, was quick to pay tribute to the Poolies for the support they have shown him in what has been a challenging month for the club.

“What I have got to say is we’ve lost a few games and momentum stalled a little bit, but it hasn't stalled the support I've received as an interim manager,” Sweeney said.

“It’s much appreciated and it doesn't go unnoticed and to come in the numbers like they did tonight and the numbers they did at Wycombe, we’re really appreciative of that and me personally as well.

“They’ve been good to me over the years and hopefully long may that continue.”

However long that may be remains unclear with Sweeney admitting he’ll reflect on his time as caretaker boss in the coming days and weeks.

The 38-year-old has been assured by new boss Lee he will play a key role within the club but for now, Sweeney is just pleased to have signed off with a win.

“I’ll reflect more the coming weeks,” he admitted.

“If you take it at face value, we've won three games, drawn a game and lost four games.

“There’s been things in there I'm proud of and things I would have done differently in hindsight but on the whole I think we navigated through a tough period.

“I would have liked to have got a few more points in the league but we have advanced in two cup competitions so in terms of moving the club forward, it’s in a decent position.”

