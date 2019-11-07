Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

The Pools caretaker manager thought his last game in charge was Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat against Solihull Moors following the announcement of Dave Challinor as the club’s new manager to be.

But due to some contractual issues with former club Fylde, Challinor is now set to be formally unveiled as manager on Monday.

Hartlepool chief executive Mark Maguire said: “We’re delighted that we’ve agreed terms with Dave to become our new manager.

“He had a couple of contractual issues to resolve with Fylde which meant that we won’t start him officially until Monday. He’s happy that it’s moving forward and it’s important he sorted all of those things out before turning his full focus onto ourselves.

“In any event, he would have came in and had a watching brief for the first few days anyway because Tony and Ian [McGuckin] have done such a fantastic job in recent weeks which has given us the luxury to take our time with the decision.

“Tony will remain in charge for the weekend with Dave around and about to give some observations.

“The announcement has been made, Dave will be the next manager and there is no doubt that will be the case and nothing that has to be resolved will prevent that.