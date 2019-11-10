Antony Sweeney sympathises with Hartlepool United supporters following 660-mile round trip for postponed FA Cup match at Yeovil Town
Approximately 200 travelling Poolies were sent home disappointed after Saturday’s FA Cup match at Yeovil Town was postponed.
Hartlepool United had made the 330-mile journey to Huish Park for the FA Cup first round match only for it to be called-off less than 20-minutes after they had arrived at the ground.
The match was set to be Antony Sweeney’s last in caretaker charge.
He said: “The fans will be gutted, but we sort of know how they feel because we’ve done the same journey, although we came down last night and had the luxury of a hotel.
“We’re thankful for the support and it doesn’t go unnoticed especially at places like this we would have taken a good following so for them to come and not see any football is disappointing for them but hopefully when the game does get played and we can advance through to the next round and make them happy.”