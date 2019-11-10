Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney and his team applaud the Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Hartlepool United had made the 330-mile journey to Huish Park for the FA Cup first round match only for it to be called-off less than 20-minutes after they had arrived at the ground.

The match was set to be Antony Sweeney’s last in caretaker charge.

He said: “The fans will be gutted, but we sort of know how they feel because we’ve done the same journey, although we came down last night and had the luxury of a hotel.