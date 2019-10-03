Arsenal academy graduate and towering frontman will be a threat says Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says his side must stand up and be counted at Birmingham on Friday night.
The Blues have lost their last three games but sit 14th in the table, three points ahead of Boro, ahead of the game at St Andrew’s.
And when asked his thoughts on Birmingham’s start to the season, Woodgate said: “Inconsistent, but they are still a threat.”
The Boro boss also identified former Boro frontman Lukas Jutkiewicz and Arsenal academy product Daniel Crowley as potential threats for the Blues.
“They’ve got big Jutkiewicz who is a threat up front who I played with at Middlesbrough and he’s a real handful.
“They’ve got some good players, Danny Crowley in midfield. They are a direct team so it’s going to be a tough game, we need to stand up and be counted.”
Woodgate has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, with George Friend, Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede still out.