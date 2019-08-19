Aston Villa fan sinks Birmingham as strikers impress for Leeds United, Charlton and Swansea: Championship winners and losers
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is still searching for his first competitive win in charge of the Teessiders following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn – but how did Boro’s Championship rivals fare over the weekend?
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:45
We wrap up some of the main stories which took place over the weekend and take a closer look at the division’s winners and losers. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the second tier.