Aston Villa fan sinks Birmingham as strikers impress for Leeds United, Charlton and Swansea: Championship winners and losers

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is still searching for his first competitive win in charge of the Teessiders following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn – but how did Boro’s Championship rivals fare over the weekend?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:45

We wrap up some of the main stories which took place over the weekend and take a closer look at the division’s winners and losers. Scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see who shone and who struggled in the second tier.

1. W: Lyle Taylor

Rescued a point for Charlton with the coolest penalty you are likely to see. The Addicks' 2-2 draw at Barnsley means Lee Bowyer's side have taken seven points from their opening three games.

2. W: Patrick Bamford

Two goals in Leeds' 2-0 win over Wigan took Bamford's Championship goal total to three in three games.

3. W: Borja Baston

Also on three Championship goals after a brace in Swansea's 3-2 win over Preston. After two years away on loan, the forward has now said he wants to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

4. W: Joe Lolley

Aston Villa fan Lolley scored and registered an assist for Nottingham Forest in their 3-0 win over Birmingham.

