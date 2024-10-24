'Away the lads!' - 23 photos of devout Poolies watching Hartlepool United's 1-1 National League draw at Altrincham

Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was also at the J Davidson Stadium to capture these photos of fans supporting the team from the terraces.
1 / 6
Our audio visual editor Frank Reid was also at the J Davidson Stadium to capture these photos of fans supporting the team from the terraces.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.