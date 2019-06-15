Barnet boss Darren Currie has revealed his delight at landing top target Scott Loach.

The former Hartlepool United no.1 will become a Barnet player on July 1 and Currie has revealed why he was so keen to bring him in.

He said: “He had one or two options in the league but thankfully he's chosen us.

"We've had a number of conversations over recent weeks and he feels this is the right place for him to play.

"He comes in with a wealth of experience, he's a good size and brings one or two things that I felt we needed in terms of how we will organise the back four."

A Pools statement added: “The 31-year-old – who was voted as the Players’ Player of the Year last term – will officially join Barnet when his Pools deal expires at the end of June.

“Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to thank Scott for his services and wish him every success for the future.”