'Best away support I have seen' – Bradford City fans full of praise as Hartlepool United fans react to first away win
Hartlepool United supporters were delighted to see the side claim a first away win of the season down at Bradford City on Tuesday night.
A Mark Cullen brace on his full league debut and a late own goal saw Pools win 3-1 at Valley Parade with Paudie O’Connor heading a consolation in for the hosts.
It was Pools’ first away win since they beat Stockport County in the play-off final back in June and first away win in front of supporters since the 1-0 win at Solihull Moors back in March 2020.
It’s fair to say it’s been a long time coming and fans were keen to praise the side on Twitter afterwards – here’s what they had to say.
@Poolieboy1Les1: “Just got home from watching a magnificent performance from every single Hartlepool player on the pitch. The lads battled from the first whistle to the last and played some excellent football, all topped off by another tremendous following of supporters. Well done everyone.”
@Mickyburns12: “That's one of the best away performances we've produced in recent years. We were brilliant, let's get the vic bouncing on Saturday. NSD.”
@bripowell91: “Now that is an away performance lads. Let’s forget last Saturday even happened and that’s now how we play away. Now to maintain our fantastic home record on Saturday”
While Mark Cullen grabbed the headlines, Pools’ young loan midfielder Matty Daly picked up plenty of plaudits from supporters.
@JackAshmann: “Challinors blue and white army. Daly is a unbelievably good talent.”
@durhamchris1983: “Well done. shout out to Daly, absolutely outstanding.”
@Mickyburns12: “What a talent Daly is, cracking little player with a good engine. Just goes to prove what we could actually do this season.”
Even Bradford fans chipped in to praise the Pools supporters who made the trip to West Yorkshire on Tuesday night.
@HJPM2001: “Congratulations on the three points outplayed, outsung and outfought us. Best of luck for the rest of the season, your supporters are world class!”
@TotallyMaths: “That is the best away support I have seen at Valley Parade for a number of years. You thoroughly deserved the win.”