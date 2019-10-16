'Better than Manchester United and Chelsea goalkeepers': Twitter reacts to Darren Randolph's international display
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph earned plenty of praise last night after a standout display for the Republic of Ireland in Switzerland.
The 32-year-old shot-stopper wasn’t able to prevent a 2-0 defeat for Mick McCarthy’s side in the Euro 2020 qualifier but did make an impressive save to keep out a Ricardo Rodríguez penalty.
Football fans were quick to react on social media, with many supporters comparing the Boro man with some Premier League goalkeepers, including Manchester United’s David De Gea and Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Here are some of the responses to Randolph’s performance from Twitter:
@JaySnowden23: Soz but imagine thinking Darren Randolph isn't better than David De Gea.
@Buntingfootball: Darren Randolph outstanding again for the Republic of Ireland last night. He’s been their best player for two years now his penalty save from Ricardo Rodriguez outstanding at full stretch. Has got to one of the most underrated goalkeepers around consistently performs well.
@kirstyboy: Darren Randolph pulled out all the stops again tonite! Ireland can build on a positive second-half display for next month's winner take all v Danes - hopefully Didsy will return as he has a presence up front
@rossthecfc: Firmly believe Darren Randolph is a better goalkeeper than Kepa
@Shaun_McCready: Randolph has been a revelation since his ireland debut! Great keeper!
@RichFaasen: Randolph with a great penalty save tonight against the Swiss Pity Ireland will end up on the losing side! He’s still got it, man put in a top performance tonight.
@MarySeeYouEnTee: Randolph is a legend. He’s never had a bad game for Ireland.
@louie_birkett23: Randolph doing Randolph tings
@Ajh_mfc76: Randolph praise everywhere
@skweatherall: What a goalkeeper Darren Randolph is. Consistently brilliant..…