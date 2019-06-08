Bielsa backed to sign Wolves ace | Leeds star wanted by 'everyone' | EFL bring in 'Rooney rule' | Bristol City want Premier League striker - Championship rumours . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up All the latest transfer news and speculation from the Championship. Scroll through to see the latest from the Championship. Middlesbrough are expected to name their new boss next week. Jonathan Woodgate remains favourite to replace Tony Pulis. (Teeside Live) Bristol City are keen on signing Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan. They have been boosted by the news Sheffield United are not interested in re-signing the player. (Bristol Live) Leeds United have been backed to sign Wolves ace Helder Costa by former player Danny Mills. The pundit believes a loan-to-buy option will work. (Daily Star) Fulham will welcome back Aboubakar Kamara for their Championship season. The player was bombed out of the club after an incident but he's being given a second chance by Scott Parker. (The Sun) Leeds United have missed out on Swansea City ace Daniel James. The Welsh star has moved to Manchester United. (Various) Leeds United attacker Mallik Wilks is wanted by "everyone". The player was on loan at Doncaster Rovers with boss Grant McCan confirming the interest in the 21-year-old. (Leeds Live) EFL clubs will be required to interview at least one black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidate. The organisation have implemented the 'Rooney rule' which came into effect in NFL. (Daily Mail) Luke Williams keen to repay debt to Hartlepool United and Craig Hignett