Big Hartlepool United Survey: Have YOUR say on January transfer plans and priorities

Ahead of January, boss Graeme Lee has hinted he will be looking to strengthen Hartlepool United’s attack.

Pools have scored 22 goals in the league this season, with top scorer Mark Cullen on four, and new boss Lee has suggested it’s an area they will consider looking at next month, but only if they can improve the squad.

“We want to improve in the final third. We’ve got lads in the squad, some of them haven’t been given a chance since I’ve come in.

“You look at it and think, if you can improve in that area, then I will,” Lee told The Mail.

“You look at the top-end of the league and the last couple of teams we have played, they all had that focal point, that target man, the main man you can work off.

“But if we do look [to strengthen in January], they have to be better than what we’ve already got.

“So that’s our challenge but we’re looking, we’re already looking and trying to improve and if we can, then brilliant.”

Upon his appointment Lee was promised there is money available to spend in January with chairman Raj Singh outlining his intentions in a recent interview in the club’s matchday programme.

