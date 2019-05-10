Big Hartlepool United survey: Have YOUR say on National League campaign, Craig Hignett, Raj Singh, biggest hit and flop plus transfer priorities

The National League season just gone was not one for that will live particularly long in the memory - well, not for the quality of football anyway.

While things did start to improve at the back end of the campaign, the damage done in the winter months was too far gone to recover.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett.

CLICK HERE: To take part in our end of season Pools survey

A 17th placed finish in their second season outside the Football League was hardly what was wanted or expected.

And while the Pools hierarchy try to paint a positive picture of 2018/19, it still stands as the lowest ever finish in the club's long, proud history.

So at the end of it all, we're after your opinions on the big issues at the Super 6 Stadium.

So today we're launching our new Hartlepool United fan survey.

Who has been a flop? Who has shone? What are your thoughts on the direction of the club? Are you worried about the future or is Raj Singh the man to keep Pools away from choppy waters?

Is promotion from the National League on the cards or is it drifting further and further away with every passing season outside the Football League?

Do you have an opinion on the lack of reserve team, recruitment, managerial appointments? If so, let us know.

Our survey will run until Monday evening, with the results and your opinions published on line and in print next week.

