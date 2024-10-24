Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence hailed the performance of Billy Sass-Davies after the towering defender impressed on his return to the side against Altrincham.

The 24-year-old has been in and out the side since signing for Pools, starting in nine of their 17 games so far this season and coming off the bench twice.

Signed initially as a back-up to experienced defenders Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes, Sass-Davies has profited from ill-discipline - Waterfall has been sent off twice, while Parkes was suspended for one game after accumulating five yellow cards - and a lack of form.

Indeed, the former Wales under-21 international has arguably been his side's best defender in recent weeks and was unfortunate to lose his place ahead of Saturday's long trip to Maidenhead.

Lawrence was delighted with the defender's performance after he impressed in Wednesday's battling draw with Altrincham.

Skipper Luke Waterfall has twice led sides to promotion from the National League and was excellent after signing for Pools midway through last season but has struggled so far this term and conceded a penalty at the weekend.

Sass-Davies was restored to the side - the official line was that 34-year-old Waterfall was rested - ahead of Wednesday's game against Altrincham and took his chance with both hands, producing a man of the match performance as Pools secured a battling point on the road.

Having worked with Darren Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking, Sass-Davies reunited with the outspoken boss for a third time this summer following his release from Crewe.

After a series of slightly underwhelming pre-season performances, Sass-Davies has shown signs he is beginning to mature into a fine defender capable of carving out a good career at National League level and, perhaps, back in the Football League.

Dominant in the air and capable of bringing the ball out from the back, the former Boreham Wood man has made a string of telling last-ditch defensive interventions.

And Wednesday night was no different as Sass-Davies shone against one of his former sides, producing a vital header under pressure at the back post before sliding in to block Regan Linney's goalbound effort.

He even went close to scoring when he rose well to head David Ferguson's cross over the bar and while he might have been disappointed not to find the target the defender must have been delighted with his night's work.

Interim boss Lennie Lawrence was impressed with Sass-Davies and hailed his performance despite a relative lack of regular starts this season.

"I thought he did really well," he said.

"He's been in and out of the side and that's never easy, especially for centre-halves.

"A lot of centre-backs will tell you they need to be playing regularly to get up to full speed and form that understanding with their fellow defenders.

"He's come in and done ever so well, I like him a lot."