Blow as Millwall recall Hartlepool United forward Tyler Burey plus Mark Cullen and Jordan Cook update

The 20-year-old returned to the North East recently having completed his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury picked up in the 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers back in September and made his return to the Pools squad on Boxing Day.

He was then handed a start in the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic at the Suit Direct Stadium on New Year’s Day.

However, speaking after the game, boss Graeme Lee confirmed Millwall have recalled the forward, though the Pools boss says the club will be kept up-to-date to see whether Millwall may allow Burey back out later in the transfer window.

Tyler Burey in action with Oldham Athletic's Harrison McGahey. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee also confirmed that Jordan Cook has suffered a thigh injury, while Mark Cullen missed the game after his wife took ill.

On Burey, Lee said: "Unfortunately Millwall told us [Friday] they would be calling him back. I tried to keep that from him as I wanted him to impact the game with a clear mind but he knew about it.

"I said make an impact in your last game. We wanted to keep him, tried to but they are low on numbers and wanted to take him back and assess the situation.

"If it changes in the next few weeks, can we bring him back. Hopefully they will keep us updated with the situation over the next few weeks."

Cook started the game alongside Burey but he was forced off midway through the first half, replaced by Luke Molyneux.

Lee said: "Jordan has been fantastic in training, his movement, he is bright, an intelligent footballer.

"Mark Cullen was meant to start but unfortunately his wife took ill [Friday] and he had to shoot back home and look after his wife and the family.

"It was an opportunity for Jordan, I'd spoken with him to say how close he was to getting in the starting line-up.

"The opportunity came for him and I thought he was very bright, he was getting in good areas.

"Unfortunately it looks like he has tweaked a thigh muscle, we will assess it and hopefully it isn't too bad but yes that's obviously disappointing for us and for him."

