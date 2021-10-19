Bradford City 0-1 Hartlepool United LIVE: Stream details, match updates and reaction from Valley Parade
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action at Bradford City this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
After losing 2-0 at Salford City on Saturday, Dave Challinor’s side are looking to bounce back and pick up their first away win of the season at the seventh attempt when they visit Valley Parade tonight.
Another big away following is expected against a Bantams side who are unbeaten at home in League Two this season.
Pools currently sit 11th in the table and have gone five consecutive away games without scoring. Bradford are just ahead of them on goal difference with 17 points from their opening 12 games.
Three points tonight would see the winners close in on the play-off places.
Going into the match, Pools are without Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin) and Fela Olomola (ankle). Gary Liddle (Achillies), Luke Molyneux (groin) and Zaine Francis-Angol are doubts for the trip this evening.
Refresh the page and scroll through the live blog…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Bradford City 0 Hartlepool United 1 (Cullen 1’)
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:33
- Bradford XI: O’Donnell, Threlkeld, O’Connor, Songo’o, Cooke, Cook, Gillead, Foulds, Vernam, Watt, Sutton
- Bradford subs: Canavan, Kelleher, Evans, Robinson, Cousin-Dawson, Scales, Lavery
- Bradford bookings:
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Shelton, Featherstone, Daly, Holohan; Molyneux, Cullen
- Pools subs: Odusina, Mitchell, Jones, Grey, Ogle, Crawford, Fondop
- Pools bookings:
- Referee: Tom Nield
Half-time: Bradford 0-1 Pools
Half-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
45+2: Elliot Watt strokes the ball just wide from 25-yards
Two minutes stoppage time added
45: Songo’o heads well wide from Cooke’s corner
43: SAVE! Ben Killip called into action
Pools struggle to clear the danger as Charles Vernam picks up the ball and drills a low shot towards the bottom left corner but Ben Killip is equal to it to collect.
33: Molyneux should have made it 2-0!
The Pools forward breaks away and gets one on one with the goalkeeper with the angle slightly against him as he attempts to curl the ball into the far corner of the goal but it goes just wide of the left post.
32: Bradford go close!
Levi Sutton’s edge of the box effort goes just wide of the right post.
26: Penalty shout for Bradford
Charles Vernam goes down under Luke Hendrie’s challenge inside the area but the referee quickly waves away the appeals. It looked like the Pools defender got the ball on first viewing.
21: Holohan’s volley is saved
Sterry clips a ball forward which is well controlled by Holohan on his chest inside the Bradford penalty area. The Irish midfielder then attempts a volley which is collected by O’Donnell in the City goal.
17: First half chance for Bradford
Cook cuts inside in the Pools penalty area but his effort is well blocked by Holohan and collected by Killip.