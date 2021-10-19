Bradford City v Hartlepool United LIVE: Stream details, team news and previews ahead of League Two clash
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action at Bradford City this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
After losing 2-0 at Salford City on Saturday, Dave Challinor’s side are looking to bounce back and pick up their first away win of the season at the seventh attempt when they visit Valley Parade tonight.
Another big away following is expected against a Bantams side who are unbeaten at home in League Two this season.
Pools currently sit 11th in the table and have gone five consecutive away games without scoring. Bradford are just ahead of them on goal difference with 17 points from their opening 12 games.
Three points tonight would see the winners close in on the play-off places.
Going into the match, Pools are without Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin) and Fela Olomola (ankle). Gary Liddle (Achillies), Luke Molyneux (groin) and Zaine Francis-Angol are doubts for the trip this evening.
Refresh the page and scroll through the live blog…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Bradford City v Hartlepool United (7:45pm kick-off)
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 16:42
- Pools are back on the road in League Two at Bradford City tonight.
- Pools doubts: Luke Molyneux, Zaine Francis-Angol, Gary Liddle
- Pools outs: Tyler Burey, Jordan Cook, Fela Olomola
- Team news from 6:45pm
Challinor hopeful of Molyneux being involved tonight
The Pools winger missed Saturday’s trip to Salford.
“It would have been a huge risk playing Mols because he trained on Friday and did a little bit,” Challinor said. “We’ll test him on Monday and put him through something more rigorous with the hope he’s available for Tuesday.
“If that’s not the case then it goes without saying, we can’t afford to lose another player, especially a forward one, for an extended period of time.
“He’s a player who is a goal threat for us and a creative threat so we need to be careful with him. Fingers crossed he’ll be fine for Tuesday.”
You can follow tonight’s game via iFollow live stream
Happy Birthday to Clint Hill!
Welcome back to our Pools live blog!
We’re in Bradford this evening as Pools still search for their first away win of the new season.
After a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Bradford on Saturday, Dave Challinor will be expecting a reaction from his side in front of another bumper away following at Valley Parade.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date...