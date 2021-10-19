Bradford City v Hartlepool United LIVE: Stream details, team news and previews ahead of League Two clash

After losing 2-0 at Salford City on Saturday, Dave Challinor’s side are looking to bounce back and pick up their first away win of the season at the seventh attempt when they visit Valley Parade tonight.

Another big away following is expected against a Bantams side who are unbeaten at home in League Two this season.

Pools currently sit 11th in the table and have gone five consecutive away games without scoring. Bradford are just ahead of them on goal difference with 17 points from their opening 12 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City v HUFC

Three points tonight would see the winners close in on the play-off places.

Going into the match, Pools are without Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin) and Fela Olomola (ankle). Gary Liddle (Achillies), Luke Molyneux (groin) and Zaine Francis-Angol are doubts for the trip this evening.

Refresh the page and scroll through the live blog…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor