Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton expecting a 'scrap' at 'proud' Hartlepool United
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is confident his side can end their dismal away run at one of the toughest grounds to visit in the country at the moment, Victoria Park.
The Gas haven’t won on the road since last December and they face a Hartlepool United side who currently boast the best home form in the country having won 17 of their last 19 league matches at The Vic.
” We’re not going to be a team where we turn up in any team’s stadium and they roll over and give us the points,” Barton said during his pre-match press conference.
“We’re going up to a proud football club in Hartlepool, who have been promoted to the league and they will be keen to keep our poor away form going.
"We’re going to have to scrap for every minute of the game and hopefully we can get a positive performance, and if we do, I’m confident we will bring some points back.”