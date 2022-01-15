Hartlepool United are back in League Two action as they head to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Pools won back-to-back games against higher level opposition to seal a spot in the quarter final of the Papa John’s Trophy and an FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace.

But Graeme Lee’s side must shift their focus back to league duty this afternoon as they face a Bristol Rovers side who have not competed in the league for over a month.

Pools are on a slightly alarming run of just one win in nine games in the league as they have dropped into the bottom half of the table.

Just two points separate Pools and Joey Barton’s side ahead of this afternoon’s clash at the Memorial Stadium but Lee’s side know what it takes to beat the Gas after a narrow victory in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Lee may be able to hand two debuts out this afternoon following the arrival of new signings Marcus Carver and Jake Hull.

Carver arrived from Southport after an impressive first half of the season in the National League North.

“We’ve watched him and seen what he’s all about. He can lead the line, he’s an honest lad, he works his socks off for the team and he’s scoring goals so he’s somebody we wanted to get in and get done and we’re delighted,” said Lee.

Meanwhile Hull arrived from League One side Rotherham United and offers further competition for places in defence, something which defender Neill Byrne is welcoming.

“He won’t want to come in and sit on the bench so it’s up to us at the moment to keep the shirts and keep playing well and if not, you’ve got players throughout the squad who can come in and take your spot,” Byrne told The Mail.

Despite there being two new arrivals this week, Pools boss Lee has suggested nobody will be forced out of the Suit Direct Stadium this month but some players may need to assess their own situation.

“I’ve said there’ll be areas where we want to improve on and there’ll be areas where other lads will probably want to go and get game time themselves, so we’re in discussions but there’s nothing concrete at the moment,” said Lee.

