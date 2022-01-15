Bristol Rovers v Hartlepool United LIVE!: Team news and updates as Graeme Lee's side head to the Memorial Stadium
Hartlepool United return to League Two duty this afternoon following their cup heroics last week.
Pools won back-to-back games against higher level opposition to seal a spot in the quarter final of the Papa John’s Trophy and an FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace.
But Graeme Lee’s side must shift their focus back to league duty this afternoon as they face a Bristol Rovers side who have not competed in the league for over a month.
Pools are on a slightly alarming run of just one win in nine games in the league as they have dropped into the bottom half of the table.
Just two points separate Pools and Joey Barton’s side ahead of this afternoon’s clash at the Memorial Stadium but Lee’s side know what it takes to beat the Gas after a narrow victory in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Lee may be able to hand two debuts out this afternoon following the arrival of new signings Marcus Carver and Jake Hull.
Carver arrived from Southport after an impressive first half of the season in the National League North.
“We’ve watched him and seen what he’s all about. He can lead the line, he’s an honest lad, he works his socks off for the team and he’s scoring goals so he’s somebody we wanted to get in and get done and we’re delighted,” said Lee.
Meanwhile Hull arrived from League One side Rotherham United and offers further competition for places in defence, something which defender Neill Byrne is welcoming.
“He won’t want to come in and sit on the bench so it’s up to us at the moment to keep the shirts and keep playing well and if not, you’ve got players throughout the squad who can come in and take your spot,” Byrne told The Mail.
Despite there being two new arrivals this week, Pools boss Lee has suggested nobody will be forced out of the Suit Direct Stadium this month but some players may need to assess their own situation.
“I’ve said there’ll be areas where we want to improve on and there’ll be areas where other lads will probably want to go and get game time themselves, so we’re in discussions but there’s nothing concrete at the moment,” said Lee.
Bristol Rovers v Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from the Memorial Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 14:03
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Holohan, Molyneux, Carver
TEAM NEWS IS IN
The team news is in from Graeme Lee and Marcus Carver is handed a debut for Pools
Joey Barton on Pools
Ahead of this afternoon’s clash, Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has given his view on Graeme Lee’s side.
“A really good side. They just knocked Blackpool out of the FA Cup,” Barton told Bristol Live.
“(They play in a) 5-2-1-2 and that’s been effective for them even though they have changed manager from Dave Challinor.
“They’ve got a really poor away record. I think they’ve got the worst or second-worst away form in the division, so off the back of really good home form we went up there and were disappointed not to take anything from the game.”
Eagles to subsidise travel
Crystal Palace have made a kind gesture to Hartlepool United ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie with the Eagles prepared to offer subsidised travel to Pools fans travelling by coach to Selhurst Park next month.
Hartlepool United chief operating officer, Stephen Hobin, said “ During my conversations this week with Phil Alexander, CEO of Crystal Palace, Phil informed me that the club would like to contribute in some way to subsidise the official coach travel for our forthcoming FA Cup fixture at Selhurst Park.
“This is an extremely generous offer which has allowed us to only charge £12.50 for supporters who book a seat on one of our Official Coaches from the North East to London.
“It goes without saying that as a League Two club, newly promoted back to the EFL, we were naturally disappointed to not be selected for live broadcast and benefit from the substantial fees offered to those clubs fortunate enough to be selected. That is despite our extraordinary run in cup competitions this season beating five League One clubs, a Championship club and Everton thus far.
“This kind of gesture restores your faith in the football family and we are all very much looking forward to what will be a very special occasion for the many thousands of Poolies who will make the trip south. Thanks once again to all at Crystal Palace FC. ”
Carver in contention for Pools debut
Graeme Lee could hand a debut to his new signing Marcus Carver this afternoon following the arrival of the striker this week.
Carver, 28, joins Pools from National League North side Southport where he has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season.
And the Pools boss has been impressed with Carver during his first week of training.
“The first training session was Tuesday and he’s come in and you can see the attitude straight away is good,” said Lee.
“He’s mixed with the lads, he likes to get to know people, he trains hard, he trains with an intensity.
“I spoke to Southport manager Liam Watson many times, his judgement on players and what he’s brought through over the years has been fantastic.
“We’ve watched him and seen what he’s all about. He can lead the line, he’s an honest lad, he works his socks off for the team and he’s scoring goals so he’s somebody we wanted to get in and get done and we’re delighted.”
Good afternoon and welcome to the Memorial Stadium here in Bristol as Hartlepool United return to League Two action against Bristol Rovers.
Pools have fond memories of their last visit to the city of Bristol and will be hoping this afternoon brings another positive result as Graeme Lee’s side look to end a run of just one win in nine games.
Stay tuned to our Live Blog at the Hartlepool Mail throughout the day as we bring you team news and updates from the Memorial Stadium.