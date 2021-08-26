An opening day crowd of 5,184 against Crawley Town was backed up by another impressive attendance of 4,677 against Walsall at Victoria Park last weekend.

The home crowd have been in fine form so far this season, as have Pools – securing back to back home wins in League Two.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor celebrates after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But can the prospect of playing in front of thousands of passionate Poolies every other week actually help lure players to the club?

In a financially dominated industry, it’s something that is often overlooked by players.

And Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor feels those who have chosen to move elsewhere are missing out as it’s something that has to be seen to be believed at Victoria Park.

“Sometimes [the lure of playing in front of big crowds] is lost because it’s dead easy for me to say to players, ‘you’ll be playing in front of this many supporters and it’s great’,” he told The Mail.

“Some of the lads who were here last year that are now not here didn’t get to experience the atmosphere fully and it’s easy for me to say what playing in front of our supporters is like but you can’t do it justice and properly describe it.

"If they had played in front of the crowd in the Crawley game first game of the season, they’d have been ‘wow’, it’s unfortunate they missed that.”

Challinor is still hoping to bring in another defender and forward at Pools before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The club have made 10 summer signings so far and every one of them has been impressed by the level of support shown in the opening matches of the campaign.

"You can put it across as well as you can but you can’t properly feel it unless you’re out there,” Challinor said.

“You probably can’t feel it properly until the team scores a goal or gets a win.

"You look at the ultimate, a late winner and the atmosphere helps you recognise what a special place it is and how it can become even more special this season.”

