Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney discusses Nicke Kabamba's importance to Hartlepool United ahead of Notts County trip
Antony Sweeney admitted Nicke Kabamba might not be the 25-goal a season striker Hartlepool United need, but what he brings to the team is priceless.
The striker is currently in good form going into Saturday’s National League match at Notts County having netted twice against Barnet last time out to take his tally to four goals in his last three league games.
And Sweeney is pleased to see the forward finally getting the rewards for his hard work after failing to score in his opening 10 matches of the campaign.
“He’s a top lad who works really hard for the team,” the Hartlepool caretaker admitted.
“His goals return this season, he’ll admit hasn’t been what he wanted or we wanted really.
“We need that 20, 25 goal a season striker. Now he might not be that, but he brings so much to the team.
“I was really pleased for him to get the two goals and a match winning performance on Saturday because we’ve been working a lot with him just telling him to get in that six yard box and in and around that area as much as he can.
“The ball won’t always find him but generally, he’ll start to score more scruffy goals and that builds confidence.
“His second finish against Barnet was really good, he could have probably had a couple more goals as well but we’ll settle for two and hope he keeps it going.”