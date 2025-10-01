Carlisle United 3-1 Hartlepool United: Pools lose more ground in race for play-offs as difficult run goes on

Hartlepool United's poor recent run continued as they lost more ground in the race for the play-offs following a 3-1 defeat at rivals Carlisle on Wednesday evening. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United's indifferent run continued as Pools were beaten 3-1 by rivals Carlisle United on Wednesday evening.

If they are to be considered genuine promotion contenders, then Simon Grayson's side are going to need to arrest their recent slump sooner rather than later, with Pools now having won just one of their last nine matches. True, there wasn't much to separate the two teams in Cumbria and it wasn't until the final quarter of an hour that the hosts managed to make their pressure tell, but where Pools were, at times, tentative and uncertain, Carlisle were purposeful and probing. Whereas the Pools front line are low on confidence and seemingly unsure of themselves, the likes of Regan Linney and Georgie Kelly, who produced a man of the match performance for the hosts, were relentless all evening. Some credit must go to Pools, who looked like they might be in for a long and dispiriting evening when Cameron Harper put Carlisle in front after five minutes, only to fight back and draw level 30 seconds into the second half through the lively Jermaine Francis. In the end, however, there was more frustration for Pools, who lost impressive goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright to injury towards the end of the first half and were beaten following late goals from the outstanding Kelly as well as substitute Morgan Feeney. Had this been at the beginning of the season, then the more than 400 travelling fans might have been able to head back to the North East with some positives to hold onto, but instead there is growing concern for Pools, who slipped to 11th following their third defeat in six matches.

Pools made two changes as skipper Tom Parkes, who played 89 times for Carlisle earlier in his career, and Jamie Miley returned to the side in place of Brad Walker and Matty Daly. The visitors came into the game unbeaten in their last two matches but having only won one of their last eight ahead of a big week that saw them take on two of the promotion favourites in Carlisle and York. Carlisle, who suffered a second successive relegation following a miserable campaign last term, had spent big over the summer, welcoming prolific striker Regan Linney, who scored against Pools for Altrincham last season, to Brunton Park; the frontman had made a fast start to life in Cumbria, finding the net nine times in his first 12 appearances. The Cumbrians had won seven of their first 10 games this term under Manchester United legend Mark Hughes but came into Wednesday's clash having lost their last two matches by an aggregate score of 7-0, including a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of York. There was a familiar face on the Carlisle bench in striker Luke Armstrong, who scored 15 goals in 31 games during a hugely successful loan spell at Victoria Park that ended with Pools winning promotion back to the Football League in 2021.

Pools, backed by an impressive contingent of travelling fans, almost made the perfect start inside 60 seconds when Jay Benn threaded the ball forward, Luke Charman's dummy fooled the Carlisle defence and Jermaine Francis, who beat the offside trap and found himself bearing down on goal, forced a sharp save from Gabe Breeze.

The visitors were left to rue that missed opportunity when Cameron Harper fired the home side in front with an inch-perfect finish after five minutes. The goal came from superb work by Linney, who got the better of Maxim Kouogun, drove to the byline and pulled the ball back for the marauding Harper, who beat Harvey Cartwright with a first time effort that nestled into the top corner and left the Hull loanee with no chance. It was Harper's first Carlisle goal on his 50th appearance for the Cumbrians.

Pools were finding it difficult to deal with the in-form Linney, widely regarded as one of the National League's hottest properties, and the frontman went close to doubling the home side's lead in the seventh minute when his low drive flashed narrowly wide of Cartwright's far post.

The visitors were uncharacteristically open at the back and both Linney and Junior Luamba were causing them plenty of problems but Pools were looking a real threat on the counter-attack and Besart Topallaj had to be denied by a superb last-ditch challenge from Bevis Mugabi following good work between Nathan Sheron and Danny Johnson. Indeed, the sprawling Mugabi over-stretched himself when making the challenge and had to be replaced by former Sunderland and Shrewsbury man Morgan Feeney after just 14 minutes.

Although Pools were playing some decent stuff, they were struggling to live with Carlisle's fluent attacking football and Georgie Kelly, who was leading the line well, somehow passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 2-0 in the 16th minute when he headed wide from point-blank range following a threatening cross by Linney from the left.

The home side again went close to doubling their lead in the 23rd minute when Feeney headed over following a corner from the right-hand side. Moments later, the marauding Archie Davies breezed past Topallaj but his low strike was comfortable for Cartwright at the near post. Pools were beginning to live more and more dangerously as Kelly headed straight at Cartwright from a good position following smart work by skipper Terell Thomas.

Luke Charman, once again, was doing all his best to haul his side back into the game and the industrious frontman almost unlocked the Carlisle defence with a brilliant turn, only to be denied by a desperate block from Feeney.

Pools were dealt a major blow after 38 minutes when Cartwright, the outstanding performer so far this season, appeared to hurt himself while attempting to clear the ball upfield and was forced off. The 23-year-old, who had kept a remarkable seven clean sheets in his first 12 Pools games and produced a number of fine displays, was replaced by veteran Adam Smith, making his first appearance of the campaign. Smith's first job was almost to pick the ball out of the back of the net when Linney, who was having a fine game, turned an instinctive effort narrowly wide of the near post six minutes before the break.

Pools, who had been generally far too passive in the opening period, were fortunate to make it to half time only a goal down and Carlisle, really impressive in the first 45, almost forced an error from Parkes in the fourth minute of five added as the defender diverted an attempted clearance over his own bar. Pools had shown one or two flashes of promise in the final third but had, for the most part, sat far too deep and allowed the likes of the excellent Linney, Kelly and Jack Ellis to press, probe and dictate the tempo almost at will. At the other end, Johnson and Charman, for all their efforts, were left to plough a lone furrow with little support from any of their teammates.

The visitors, who went to a flat back four after replacing Topallaj with Matty Daly at the break, drew level 30 seconds into the second half when Francis bundled the ball home following a goalmouth scramble, his second Pools goal. Charman's initial effort was blocked by a combination of Feeney and Breeze before Johnson's strike was somehow kept out but Francis was on hand to fire home from close range to send the travelling fans behind the goal wild.

Things could have got even better for Pools in the 49th minute when Johnson managed to get away from the close attentions of Thomas but the ball wouldn't quite drop for the luckless frontman, and he scuffed his effort as the home side's defenders rushed back to snuff out the chance.

Carlisle went close to restoring their lead after 53 minutes when Thomas headed over from a corner after being allowed too much time and space in the box by Pools; the skipper must have been frustrated not to have at least found the target. The hosts responded well to their setback and the Pools goal seemed to have awakened the home fans, who had been quiet in the opening 55 minutes. With almost 6,000 supporters at their back, Carlisle pressed forward and Junior Luamba and Linney fired over from distance.

Pools had certainly regained some control in the second half - and credit must go to Grayson, whose changes had made all the difference - and the visitors almost fashioned an opening 19 minutes from time when Benn's venomous cross proved just too high for Francis at the back post.

Carlisle made it 2-1 13 minutes from time when Kelly, who deserved a goal for his determined performance, struck for the third time this term after stealing in at the front post and poking home from eight yards. Pools were uncharacteristically sloppy at the back, allowing Harper to swing in a cross before failing to track the run of the Irishman, who gave Smith no chance with an instinctive first-time finish.

Things almost got worse four minutes later when Kelly's curling effort from range had Smith scrambling before eventually sailing just wide of the woodwork. At the other end, Pools were denied by some sharp defending from Feeney, impressive since replacing the stricken Mugabi.

Carlisle almost made sure of the three points in the 88th minute when Wearne forced a superb fingertip save from Smith, who needed to use all of his considerable frame to turn the former Gateshead and MK Dons man's effort over the bar.

The hosts weren't to be denied for much longer, however, and added a third in the 90th minute when Feeney headed home after Pools, who had been lapse in some of their defending, failed to deal with a threatening cross from the right.

Pools never looked like getting back into the game and will now have to lick their wounds and regroup ahead of Saturday's visit of York, another of the title favourites. Pools can ill-afford to lose too much more ground in the race for the play-offs but Grayson will have some work to do this week, with his side set to add the impressive Cameron John, who as a York loanee will be unable to feature against his parent club, to their list of absentees ahead of the visit of the Minstermen.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Cartwright (sub, Smith, 38); Kougun, Parkes (c) (sub, Walker, 67), John; Benn, Miley, Sheron, Topallaj (sub, Daly, 45); Francis; Charman (sub, Oliver, 78), Johnson (sub, Ferguson, 78)

Att: 6,170 (478 away)