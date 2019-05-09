Carlisle United eye move for out-of-contract Hartlepool United midfielder

Hartlepool United face a battle to hang on to top-scorer Liam Noble, with League Two Carlisle United weighing up a move for their former midfielder.

The Mail has learned the Cumbrians are at the head of a lengthy queue for the 28-year-old's services, with his Super 6 Stadium contract coming to an end next month.

Noble, who signed on a free from recently relegated Notts County last summer, is keen to remain at Hartlepool beyond this summer, with the player settled back in the North East.

But it remains to be seen whether Pools will offer the player new terms, despite Noble's 13 goals from midfield in 2018/19.

A number of clubs in the region are also understood to have shown their interest in the former Sunderland trainee.

Ambitious South Tyneside outfit South Shields could make a move for Noble, but their failure to get promotion to the National League North could have an impact on that. At present they remain a part-time club.

York City and Spennymoor, who could earn promotion to the National League through the play-offs, are also keeping an eye on the contractual negotiations between Pools and Noble.

Noble is just one of a host of senior professionals whose deal is up this summer.

Former club captain Carl Magnay, goalkeeper Scott Loach, current skipper Ryan Donaldson and Nicky Featherstone are all players who will be available for free come June.