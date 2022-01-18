Carlisle United v Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from Brunton Park
Hartlepool United are looking to make amends from Saturday’s late defeat against Bristol Rovers when they travel to face Carlisle United.
Graeme Lee’s side were left to rue a number of missed opportunities at the Memorial Stadium before two late sucker punches inflicted a 10th away defeat of the season on Pools.
Lee admitted it was Pools’ best performance since his arrival as manager and that it is now the job of himself and his coaching staff to pick the players up after such a gut-wrenching defeat.
And Pools are coming up against a Carlisle side who have found some form in recent weeks, unbeaten in their last four League Two games winning three of those.
Pools edged past Keith Millen’s side 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to goals from Tyler Burey and a wonder strike from midfielder Gavan Holohan.
And Holohan may be called into action again tonight after Huddersfield Town loan star Matty Daly was recalled by the Terriers on Monday.
Daly becomes the third loan player to be recalled from Pools’ squad this month while striker Will Goodwin was also sent back to his parent side Stoke City.
It means the pressure may now be on Lee to add to his squad over the remainder of the transfer window with Marcus Carver and Jake Hull the only ones to come through the door so far at the Suit Direct Stadium.
“We had targets early and we brought the two lads in. We’ve got more targets who we want but we don’t want to be in a rush and force a player in for the sake of bringing a player in,” Lee explained.
“Sometimes you have to be patient if you’ve got a target in mind and there’s a possibility.
“If I'm bringing players in then these players have to fit into what I'm looking at going forward.”
Pools will be without fullback Jamie Sterry this evening after he picked up his second red card of the season in Saturday’s defeat at Bristol Rovers.
Meanwhile Lee will have a decision to make as to whether he hands new signing Carver his second start in three days after arriving from Southport.
Follow our Live Blog for all the updates from Brunton Park.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Carlisle United 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from Brunton Park
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 20:26
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Holohan, Molyneux, Carver
- Subs: Boyes, Hull, Hendrie, Smith, Shelton, Grey, Cullen
- Carlisle United XI: Howard, Mellor, Armer, McDonald, Guy, ©, Dickenson, Mellish, Feeney, Gibson, Omotoye, Patrick
- Subs: Norman, Devine, Riley, Alessandra, Abrahams, Whelan, Senior
Omotoye and Patrick enjoying a decent spell up against the Pools defence over the last few minutes
40 - CHANCE
Another chance goes begging for the hosts as Mellish plays a nice exchange with Patrick down the right and finds Gibson on the edge of the area but the Carlisle man is off target. Pools need to get their foot back on the ball here.
Liddle with a poor header allows Omotoye a run in from the touchline but Odusina covers well to block the shot
37 - CHANCE
BIG chance for Patrick who finds himself in on goal after Mellish’ ball over the top comes off the back of Byrne and gives him a clear run on goal. Killip reads him well andparries wide though. Best chance of the night so far by some stretch
36 - Sub
Carlisle make the first change as Mellor is replaced by Senior
Back underway as Mellor limps away down the sideline
Stoppage in play with Mellor down for the hosts. He looks in a bit of discomfort.
The game hitting a little bit of a lull at the moment both on the field and in the stands. Graeme Lee gather his players while Mellor receives treatment.
Holohan unfortunate to be penalised after it looked like he had gotten the better of Guy down the right having latched onto a clever header from Molyneux.
Sloppy from Holohan who gives away possession with Pools threatening and Gibson races away with it before testing Killip from the left edge of the penalty area. Killip gathers well.
27 -CLOSE
Dickenson goes close for the home side from range. He started the move on halfway and was able to plot his way to the edge of the area but his strike goes narrowly over. Killip was at full stretch and will be pleased to see that one whistle by