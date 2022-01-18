Hartlepool United are in action at Brunton Park against Carlisle United in League Two. Picture by FRANK REID.

Graeme Lee’s side were left to rue a number of missed opportunities at the Memorial Stadium before two late sucker punches inflicted a 10th away defeat of the season on Pools.

Lee admitted it was Pools’ best performance since his arrival as manager and that it is now the job of himself and his coaching staff to pick the players up after such a gut-wrenching defeat.

And Pools are coming up against a Carlisle side who have found some form in recent weeks, unbeaten in their last four League Two games winning three of those.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools edged past Keith Millen’s side 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to goals from Tyler Burey and a wonder strike from midfielder Gavan Holohan.

And Holohan may be called into action again tonight after Huddersfield Town loan star Matty Daly was recalled by the Terriers on Monday.

Daly becomes the third loan player to be recalled from Pools’ squad this month while striker Will Goodwin was also sent back to his parent side Stoke City.

It means the pressure may now be on Lee to add to his squad over the remainder of the transfer window with Marcus Carver and Jake Hull the only ones to come through the door so far at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“We had targets early and we brought the two lads in. We’ve got more targets who we want but we don’t want to be in a rush and force a player in for the sake of bringing a player in,” Lee explained.

“Sometimes you have to be patient if you’ve got a target in mind and there’s a possibility.

“If I'm bringing players in then these players have to fit into what I'm looking at going forward.”

Pools will be without fullback Jamie Sterry this evening after he picked up his second red card of the season in Saturday’s defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Meanwhile Lee will have a decision to make as to whether he hands new signing Carver his second start in three days after arriving from Southport.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.