Over 1,000 Poolies witnessed their side’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at Salford City on Saturday afternoon – a fifth away defeat in six games this season.

In addition, it took Hartlepool deep into stoppage time to register their first corner and shot on target in the match.

Manager Dave Challinor is always quick to pay tribute to the Pools fans, regardless of the results.

But on Saturday, his patience was starting to wear thin following another toothless display from his side.

“I'm sick of thanking our supporters who have travelled after we've given them nothing,” he said.

“I can only apologise for that and the players need to show more. It was almost a home crowd but they had nothing to shout about.

"We’ve had over 1,000 people here and that should be an advantage we have that could potentially be a deciding factor. But how can they be a deciding factor if we don’t give them anything to shout about?

"Without being disrespectful, it’s pointless any of them being there if we don’t give them anything to go on. I’m not going to stand here and say the supporters should get behind us regardless of what happens, I get where they’re at.

"We hold responsibility and I’ve said before that even when the players are rubbish for the fans to keep behind them but let’s be right because if I was there, I wouldn’t be doing it.

"It takes a lot to be able to do that and it’s up to us to give them something to get in the game on and we didn’t do it in the first half.

"We were marginally better in the second half when the game became stretched but our play in the final third was woeful and we could still be playing now and wondering where a goal would come from."

It’s a quick turnaround for Pools on the road as they travel to face Bradford City on Tuesday night looking to pick up their first away win of the season.

