Anyone who was at Hartlepool United 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday – or even the previous weekend’s defeat at Tranmere Rovers – will have the latest Poolie earworm stuck in their heads.

"Here we go, here we go, here we go. Challinor’s better than Mourinho. Here we go-oh – up the Football League we go,” to the tune of Status Quo’s ‘Rocking all over the world,’ has captured the imagination of supporters and is set to become a permanent fixture in their set-list in League Two this season.

And the man who is the subject of the song – Pools boss Dave Challinor – has given it his seal of approval.

“It’s brilliant isn’t it?” He told The Mail. “I get voice messages off my nephews before every game, usually about seven or eight of them!

"Now little Alfie is singing that song to me, granted, in his own little way with some mixed up words – it’s brilliant.

"It’s amazing to be out here and in front of the fans."

The chant, claiming that the Hartlepool manager is better than one of the most decorated football coaches of all time, Jose Mourinho, is one fans will be hopeful of singing for years to come with Challinor set to sign a new deal at the club in the coming days.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor applauds their fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 11th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But it’s not just the United boss who has got to enjoy chants in his name.

Gavan Holohan’s ‘We’ve got an Irish midfielder’ chant remains synonymous with Pools’ promotion final victory back in June.

“Even from a player’s perspective, if you’ve got a song that’s sung to you, there is always going to be a little feeling of pride I suppose,” Challinor added.

"It’s a great feeling and without doubt it makes a huge difference. The songs that they sing are brilliant and we’re the same in the dugout bouncing along to them and singing along in our heads and I imagine the players are the same.

"It’s great and it’s massively, massively appreciated. I get the chance to thank them but the players don’t but I know from the players’ perspective that it’s great to go out there and play in front of them.

