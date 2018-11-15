Championship Live: team news and transfer updates as Leeds United and Sheffield United linked with new targets | 15 November

The transfer rumour mill has kicked up a notch as we draw closer to the winter window opening and both Sheffield United and Leeds United have been linked with new targets in the last 24 hours.

Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog.

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage