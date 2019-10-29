Former Middlesbrough midfielder James Morrison has retired from football.

Morrison, 33, moved to West Brom from Boro in 2007 and will now work with Albion’s academy after turning down offers from other clubs.

“It’s been really hard to make this decision,” Morrison told West Brom’s official website. “Football has been my life for so long. It’s difficult to say goodbye to that.

“Having said that, being offered the opportunity to return to this club to begin some coaching has helped me come to terms with my playing days coming to an end.

“I loved playing here. It’s easy to take it all for granted, but I really have loved my time here, so to be able to extend that in a non-playing capacity is great.”

Sheffield Wednesday defender opens up on interest

Owls left-back Morgan Fox has been a regular starter for Garry Monk’s side in recent weeks but says there were offers from other clubs in the summer.

Sunderland made a move for the defender but a move didn’t materialise.

"Obviously, I was aware of it as it involved myself,” Fox told the Yorkshire Post. “In terms of me and the way I work, I just get on with it and get on with my job.

"I spoke to Bully [former caretaker manager Lee Bullen] about it, but I’ve always been committed about doing my job here. Whenever I put on a shirt for Wednesday, I always give my most. I am enjoying my football and am back in the team now.”

Shakespeare in contention for under-23s job

Finally, former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare is reportedly under consideration to become West Brom’s under-23s manager.

Albion are looking for a new under-23s boss after Michael Appleton left to take charge of League One side Lincoln last month.