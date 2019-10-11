Championship news: Leeds director reveals transfer blow as Millwall step up manager hunt
Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta has admitted the club missed out on teenage winger Hakon Evjen in the summer, who instead agreed to join Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in January.
Orta, who joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in 2017, has helped complete several deals since his move to Elland Road but says it’s been difficult to keep some deals disclosed.
When discussing Evjen, who will join Alkmaar from Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt later in the season, Orta told the Training Ground Guru podcast: "We went to watch a winger in Bodø/Glimt, Evjen.
"When we arrived there were 15 scouts from all the big clubs. Then he is going to Holland.”
West Brom’s Diangana concern – Like Leeds, the Baggies are among the early front runners in the Championship and sit top of the table with 22 points after 11 games.
Slaven Bilic’s side have been helped by the loan arrival of West Ham winger Grady Diangana, who is the club’s joint-top scorer with four goals this term.
However, there are some reports the Clarets may want to recall the 21-year-old in January, despite the greater competition for places at the London Stadium.
West Ham outlet Claret and Hugh have claimed a known source close to West Brom said: “There is a fear the Irons will want him back – everybody here feels the same. He’s been tremendous and if h were available to buy that would be fantastic.”
Millwall step up manager hunt – Finally, Millwall appear to be raising their efforts to find a replacement for Neil Harris.
Harris left the Den at the start of the month which has led to inevitable speculation about who his successor will be.
And, according to Sky Sports, the Lions are now rivalling League One side Sunderland to take Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.
Wycombe have reportedly given Ainsworth permission to speak with other clubs following their impressive start to the season.
Sky have also reported that Gary Rowett and former player Tim Cahill are on Millwall’s shortlist.