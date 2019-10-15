Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has clarified his comments about a potential takeover at the club.

In an interview with the Times, Radrizzani was quoted saying the Whites could compete with the likes of Manchester City if a proposed investment deal from the Middle East goes through.

It has been claimed that three parties are interested in Leeds, including Qatar Sports Investments, which owns French giants Paris St-Germain.

Radrizzani, though, says any deal will only happen when the time is right.

The Leeds owner tweeted: “The talk was about how Leeds will be again competitive and how we are working hard to be back as a top club again ...and eventually when makes sense open to other partners. Thank you.”

Millwall narrow down manager options – The Lions appear to be closing in on their next managerial appointment following the departure of Neil Harris earlier this month.

It’s now believed the Millwall hierarchy are considering three candidates - caretaker boss Adam Barrett, Gary Rowett and Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Barrett took charge of the side’s surprise 2-1 win over Leeds before the international break and has reportedly been interviewed for the job.

Ainsworth, meanwhile, was also given permission to speak to League One side Sunderland.

Reading boss denies reports – Finally, new Royals boss Mark Bowen has denied claims that he appointed himself as the club’s new manager after making the switch from sporting director.

'I was the sporting director. I had no say whatsoever in Jose Gomes' dismissal,” Bowen told Sky Sports.

'I was informed by the board eight days ago that the decision had been made and to get on with the process of identifying managerial candidates, which I proceeded to.

'As the week went on, I spoke to two or three of them [candidates] and was going through that process.