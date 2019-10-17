Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has clarified his comments about potential investment.

Radrizzani, who took over at Elland Road in May 2017, revealed he had been approached "by more than 20 parties", including Qatar Sports Investments which owns French giants Paris St-Germain.

However, since then, the Italian has issued a further statement saying he’s not looking for investment immediately.

"Because of the job we have done in the last two or three years, we have attracted a lot of interest," Radrizzani’s statement said.

"Obviously the club has modernised on a lot of levels, which is shown by our revenues, which have increased a lot to close to £50million.

"We have to be proud of the club and the fact we are attractive to potential investors. When and if we will open discussions is completely another story.

"It depends on the right moment, a moment where I believe we need support to build the club bigger than what we could do with our own resources."

Millwall manager latest – The Lions are still looking for Neil Harris’ replacement following the 42-year-old’s departure last month.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth remains the favourite with bookmakers despite saying he’s happy to stay in his current role.

I’m told there’s a lot of rumours and that’s flattering, because it shows we’re doing well,” said Ainsworth, who was also linked with the Sunderland job before the Black Cats appointed Phil Parkinson.

“It would take something spectacular to take me away from here.”

Millwall’s caretaker boss Adam Barrett and former Stoke manager Gary Rowett have also been strongly linked with the job.

Swansea youngster tipped for Premier League – Swans boss Steve Cooper believes youngster Joe Rodon has the potential to play in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old centre-back has started every league game this season and has helped his side make an impressive start to the campaign.

"I believe a lot of our players can play in the Premier League," said Cooper whose side sit fourth in the table.