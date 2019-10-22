Striker Eddie Nketiah has scored two goals in eight league appearances for Leeds this season.

The Robins were linked with the 20-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Arsenal, in the summer before the frontman moved to Elland Road.

Yet the England Under-21 international is yet to start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the league this season, with all of his eight Championship appearances coming off the bench.

And Johnson, who remains an admirer of the striker, was recently asked about Nketiah’s situation.

"I was asked about the situation and how it came about because there was a lot of press on it - mainly from the Leeds end, to be honest," said Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the moment he's an Arsenal player who's currently on loan to Leeds and I presume that'll be the way it stays.

"If that situation changes, then of course we'll look at it with a viewpoint in the market as it stands, but also depending how our young boys are developing and whether we can promote anybody from within."

Huddersfield boost – Terriers boss Danny Cowley is hoping to have a fully-fit squad for tomorrow’s meeting with Middlesbrough.

Striker Karlan Grant and winger Adama Diakhaby both played in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn despite suffering stomach bugs in the build-up to the game, yet Cowley hasn’t reported any fresh fitness concerns.

"We are in a pretty good place and hoping to have everybody available come game day," said the Huddersfield boss.

"We are hoping the illness with Karlan and Adama was isolated, they have come through that and they have trained earlier this week, so that's good."

The game will probably come too soon for Terriers defender Terence Kongolo who has just recovered from a calf injury.

Millwall announce new boss – Finally, Millwall announced the appointment of Gary Rowett as their new manager on Monday evening.