Championship news: West Brom defender linked with Leeds United as Millwall close in on new boss
West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson has been linked with Championship rivals Leeds United following the left-back’s impressive start to the season.
Ferguson, 19, has started 11 of the Baggies 12 league games this season, with Slaven Bilic’s side sitting top of the Championship.
And according to Football Insider, Leeds are one of the many clubs who are reportedly tracking the youngster, and ‘are compiling a dossier’ on the full-back.
Millwall closing in on new boss – The Lions look set to appoint former Stoke, Derby and Birmingham boss Gary Rowett as their new manager following the departure of Neil Harris.
Rowett, 45, has been out of work since he was sacked by Stoke in January, yet reports have suggested he could be appointed at Millwall in the next 48 hours.
The Lions sit 17th in the Championship, five points above the relegation zone, following their 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.
Caretaker boss Adam Barrett, who was also in contention for the permanent role, said after the game: "I honestly don't know, I haven't been told. I don't know what the situation is.”
Stoke midfielder praises owners – Finally, Potters midfielder Joe Allen has praised the club’s owners for sticking with manager Nathan Jones.
After going 10 league games without a win, Stoke have now recorded back-to-back wins to move off the bottom of the Championship.
"Fair play to the owners for sticking with him," Allen told BBC Stoke when asked about Jones.
"Other clubs might have made a different decision. But they've got their just rewards in the last couple of games."