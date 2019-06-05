Championship rumours: Jokanovic wants transfer war chest to take Middlesbrough job, Burnley target Boro starlet, Leeds United eye Manchester City starlet

The transfer stories are piling in thick and fast, as managers up and down the country look to recruit new talents for the upcoming season.

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Queens Park Rangers playmaker Luke Freeman, who was involved in 17 goals for the London side last season. (HITC)

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser is said to be a target for both Preston North End and Wigan Athletic, following a fine loan spell in League One for Accrington Stanley last season. (Lancashire Live)

Hull City are leading the race to sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews, but face competition from both Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town. (Football League World)

Leeds are athought to be keen on Manchester Citys young winger Brandon Barker, who showed glimpses of promise on loan with Preston North End in the 2018/19 campaign. (Football Insider)

Wales international Ashley Williams is said to have been offered deals from a number of clubs, both in the UK and abroad, following his release from Stoke City. (BBC Sport)

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will reportedly insist on overhauling the Middlesbrough squad with a hefty budget, in order to agree terms on becoming the clubs new manager. (Northern Echo)

Coventry Citys CEO has claimed Jordan Willis is yet to accept a new contract with club, but has rejected an offer from an unnamed club, amid interest from Sheffield Wednesday. (Coventry Live)

Daniel James much anticipated move to Manchester United could be under threat, with Monaco looking to hijack the Swansea City ace. (Evening Standard)