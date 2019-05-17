Championship rumours: Key Middlesbrough target speaks out on future, Liverpool ready £12m for Bristol City ace, Leeds United close in on winger

Here’s the latest rumours from the Championship…

Stoke City look set to beat Sheffield United to the signing of Millwall striker Lee Gregory, who is said to have agreed terms with the Potters ahead of a free agent switch. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday should retain the services of veteran goalkeeper Kieran Westwood for next season, as they have an option to activate a one-year extension clause in his contract. (Sheffield Star)

Middlesbrough target Sheraldo Becker, of ADO Den Haag, has claimed he’s received a number of contract offers, but will until after his family holiday to decide his future. (Teeside Live)

Liverpool are rumoured to have made a £12m offer for Bristol City’s Lloyd Kelly, who is set to be the subject of a bidding war in the upcoming transfer window. (The Times)

Leeds United believed to have opened talks with Forest Green over the signing of 23-year-old winger Reece Brown, who bagged 11 goals and 15 assists in the league last season. (Football Insider)

Wolverhampton Wanderers could launch a surprise move for West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon in the summer, as they look to bolster their attacking options. (Daily Mail)

Bolton Wanderers starlet Ronan Darcy is being closely monitored by Celtic, who could land the 18-year-old forward now fellow suitors Chelsea are under a transfer embargo. (The Scotsman)