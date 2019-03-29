Championship rumours: Leeds United to be beaten to target by Arsenal, Sheffield Wednesday monitoring goalkeeper, Bristol City boss says Sheffield United offered ‘serious money’ in January

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Aston Villa could be planning a move for CD Aves goalkeeper Quentin Beunardeau, who is also said to be on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, Montpellier and Nice. (Record)

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says Sheffield United put some ‘serious money’ about in the January transfer window. (Bristol Live)

Blackburn Rovers want to sign Charlton Athletic star Patrick Bauer, according to various reports.

Norwich City have joined the race to sign Leyton Orient ace Dan Happe, who is also wanted by Wolves and Brighton. (Sun)

Olympiacos are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Claudio Yacob as he’s been exiled at the city Ground. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Leeds United may have missed out on reported target Gabriel Martinelli, who is wanted by Arsenal. TeamTalk report that the Gunners have lodged a £5million bid for the 17-year-old.

Leeds are fighting Newcastle United for the services of Boca Juniors midfielder Nahitan Nandez who is also wanted by Serie A pair Cagliari and Roma. (Calcio Mercato)

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins will consider a new contract to remain at the Championship club. (BBC)

Derby County’s Sven Karic has today joined National League side Braintree Town on loan for the remainder of the season. (Derby Telegraph