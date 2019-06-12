Championship rumours: Middlesbrough given boost in defender chase, Barcelona prepare raid for West Brom starlet, Leeds United ‘turn down’ La Liga side’s offer

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United are believed to have rejected any offer from an unnamed La Liga side for their attacking midfielder Samuel Saiz, who played for Getafe on loan last season. (Football Insider)

Barcelona could make a surprise move for West Bromwich Albion teenager Louie Barry, after catching the Catalan club’s eye with ten goals in five appearances for the England U15s. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa and Wolves are both in the running to sign Brentford defender Yoann Barbet, who will be available on a bargain free transfer once his Bees contract expires. (HITC)

The Villains are also prepping a move for Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, with a £20 million bid likely to convince the Potters to cash in on their top stopper. (The Sun)

Barnsley have reportedly turned down a £1 million offer from an Italian side for defender Liam Lindsay, who has been linked heavily with Middlesbrough this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent is reportedly keen on a move to Leeds United this summer, amid rumours the 22-year-old winger will leave Anfield this summer. (Football League World)

Bolton Wanderers wonderkid Luca Connell is looking increasingly likely to join Celtic, with the Glasgow side hoping to snap up the Irish youngster for around £300,000. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are the latest side to take an interest in West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez, who was linked to the likes of Sheffield United upon confirmed reports of his £5 million release clause. (Sheffield Star)

Australian side Melbourne City are confident on landing Bolton winger Craig Noone, who is believed to be on the verge of sealing a move out to the A-League. (Goal)

Manchester United have identified recently promoted Norwich City’s Max Aarons as their second choice option, should they fail to land Crystal Palace ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. (Sky Sports)

Stoke City are tipped as the favourites to sign Wigan Athletic ace Nick Powell, after he reportedly turned down a contract offer from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic. (TEAMtalk)