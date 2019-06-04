Championship rumours: Middlesbrough linked with clinical Premier League striker, Leeds United star hints at exit, Aston Villa see £8 million goalkeeper bid rejected

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Aston Villa are believed to have had an £8 million bid for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge turned down, with the recently relegated side unwilling to let their star stopper leave on the cheap. (Daily Star)

However, the Villains’ move for Birmingham City ace Jota is still thought to be on, despite concerns that the deal had collapsed, with the delay apparently down to the player returning to Spain on holiday. (The Sun)

Brighton & Hove Albion’s new manager Graham Potter is eyeing up a double raid of the Championship, with Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie and Derby County’s Jayden Bogle top of his wish list. (Brighton & Hove Independent)

Preston North End are believed to be putting the wheels in motion over the signing of four players - two of whom are thought to be Premier League footballers. (Lancashire Post)

Amid interest from Benfica, Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has hinted that he could leave Elland Road this summer, claiming that his agent will have the final say on his future. (Football League World)

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is reportedly in Doha to offer PSG’s wealthy owner a stake in the Whites, as the Qatar-based group look to expand their footballing portfolio. (Daily Telegraph)

Ipswich Town are aiming to secure the signing of Motherwell midfielder Alex Rodriguez, who is set to leave Fir Park on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough are the latest side to be linked with a move for Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, who set the Championship alight with his goalscoring form on loan with West Bromwich Albion last season. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa are said to be moving closer to signing Nottingham Forest sensation Joe Lolley, who could be snapped up for around £15 million. (HITC)

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez’s stellar season has not gone unnoticed by Premier League sides, with both Burnley and Bournemouth taking an interest. (Express & Hove)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be in advanced contact talks with both Liam Palmer and Kieran Westwood, as they look to keep the duo at Hillsborough at the club ahead of next season. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City look ready to splash the cash this summer, with owner Steve Lansdown ploughing £10 million into the club to help them compete in the transfer window. (Football League World)

Celtic look to be in pole position to land Bolton Wanderers wonderkid Luca Connell, with the Scottish giants set to pay a lower compensation fee than their fellow suitors from England to sign the youngster. (Daily Record)