Championship rumours: Middlesbrough poised to land Premier League winger, Leeds United move for Barcelona starlet, Hull City battle Scottish giants for defender

Here's the latest rumours from the Championship...

Stoke City midfielder Darren Fletcher has been linked with a return to Old Trafford, that would see the 35-year-old become Manchester United's new technical director. (Sky Sports)

Bristol City are looking to sign a new striker, with Barnsley powerhouse Kieffer Moore their number one target. (Bristol Live)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be in 'advanced talks' over signing Brentford defender Moses Obubajo, who will become a free agent at the end of the month. (Football Insider)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that he's ready to let Dean Henderson move on loan to Sheffield United again next season, claiming "it might be for the best." (Manchester United official website)

Middlesbrough could snap up Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon on a free transfer this summer, once he leaves the Eagles next month. (Hartlepool Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign Ryan Sessegnon from recently relegated Fulham, and could prise him away from the Cottagers for around £25m. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United are honing in on Barcelona starlet Rafa Mujica. The 20-year-old forward has impressed for the B team this season, scoring seven goals. (Marca)

Leeds are also ready to snap up Bolton Wanderers wonderkid Luca Connell, after Brighton backed out of the chase. (HITC)

Hull City have joined the likes of Rangers and Stoke City in the battle to sign Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson, who is tipped as a hot prospect for the future. (Daily Mail)