Championship rumours: Preston North End and Wigan in battle for midfielder, Leeds United 'keeper issues contract threat, multiple clubs want promotion winner

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has threatened to leave the club if he is not number one next season. (Daily Star)

Striker Kemar Roofe is reportedly wanted by newly-promoted Aston Villa and has been valued at around £10m. (Daily Star)

Preston and Wigan are battling it out for the signing of Accrington loanee Dan Barlaser, who could leave parent club Newcastle United this summer. (Lancashire Live)

Neal Maupay is said to want a move to the Premier League this summer if he leaves Brentford. (Evening Standard)

West Brom's Jay Rodriguez has emerged as a target for Sheffield United, as Chris Wilder sees the Englishman to be a cheaper option than Oli McBurnie and Neal Maupay. (Various)

A number of Championship clubs are ready to do battle for out-of-contract Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams. West Brom, Derby, Luton and Brentford are all said to be interested. (Mail)

Aston Villa look set to sign Kortney Hause and Anwar El Ghazi on permanent deals. They also want fellow loanee Tyrone Mings on a permanent switch. (Daily Star)

Blackburn are closing in on former Villa man Glenn Whelan, who was released from Villa Park after their promotion to the Premier League. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Leeds owner Andrea Raddrizzani could have hinted at some summer business by liking a message about Wolves winger Helder Costa on Twitter. He has been linked with a loan move to Elland Road in recent days. (HITC)

Leeds would be unlikely to complete a summer swoop for QPR's Luke Freeman however, as Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay told a fan on Twitter than he doesn't see the move happening.