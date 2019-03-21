Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United are in a competition with Premier League sides to sign free agent Luca Murphy, who has left Hartlepool United by mutual consent and is said to be wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle United. (TeamTalk)

Championship rumours

Swansea, Celtic and Sunderland have all been handed a boost in their pursuit of Lawrence Shankland, who has reportedly rejected a move from Scottish side Ayr to Belgian outfit Saint Gilloise. (Wales Online)

Premier League Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing a move for West Brom’s on-loan man Oliver Burke, who is currently at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Hull City have held talks with Nigel Adkins about extending his current contract at Tigers boss. (Yorkshire Post)

Norwich youngster Anthony Spyrou has been given chance to impress with non-league side Wrexham on a loan deal until the end of the season. (BBC)

Brentford are demanding a fee of £30million for Said Benrahma as they try to keep hold of the forward. (TeamTalk)

Harry Redknapp as denied responsibility for the spending spree that could leave the Blues with a 12-point deduction. (Telegraph)

Bolton have been given two more weeks to find a buyer as their High Court case was adjourned until the start of April. (Daily Mail)

Wigan Athletic have taken Birmingham City’s Josh Martin on loan until the end of the season. (Birmingham Live)