Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa in race for Premier League winger, West Brom strikers in demand | 16 November

It’s been a busy week of rumours for Leeds United, who have been linked to a number of players – and now there’s a new name to add to the list.

Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris has reportedly caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa and is also being chased by Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa. (Sun)

The Whites are still being linked with ex-Arsenal man Chris Willock, who is currently plying his trade in Portugal, as well as Swansea’s Daniel James.

Meanwhile, Championship top scorers West Brom's strikers are in demand, with Dwight Gayle admitting his future is uncertain and Jay Rodriguez wanted by his former club Burnley.

Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates continues to attract interest ahead of the January transfer window with Hull City fighting League One Portsmouth for his signature.

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill seems closer to the door at Stamford Bridge, with Aston Villa suggested as a possible location for the veteran defender.